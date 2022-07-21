Advertisement

Detective recovers $482,000 scammed from couple who were trying to buy a home

The sheriff’s office is commending Detective Newton’s outstanding work.(Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAN JOSE, Calif. (Gray News) – A detective in California recovered $482,000 that was scammed from a couple last month, according to officials.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect impersonated a title company and successfully obtained a wire transfer from the victims as they were in the process of buying a new home.

When the victims realized they were defrauded, they immediately contacted their bank and law enforcement.

The sheriff’s office said after a thorough investigation and working with multiple financial institutions to try to intercept the wire transfer, Detective Matt Newton successfully recovered all the $482,000 that was scammed from the couple.

The sheriff’s office is commending Newton’s outstanding work.

