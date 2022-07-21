Advertisement

Hardin County Sheriff John Ward elected to national board

Source: Hardin County Sheriff's Office
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - Hardin County Sheriff John Ward was recently elected to serve on the Board of Directors for the National Sheriffs’ Association.

Ward was voted on to the board by fellow association members during the association’s Annual Conference in Kansas City, Missouri, which took place from June 27 to 30.

Hardin County Sheriff John Ward
Hardin County Sheriff John Ward(Submitted Photo)

“It is an honor to take on this responsibility,” Ward said. “I hope to not only bring my insight to the board, but also collect valuable information from other board members that I can take home with me to better serve Hardin County citizens.”

Ward previously was selected to fill an unexpired term on the board in February.

Chartered in 1940, the National Sheriffs’ Association provides law enforcement education and training, and serves as a national resource for information among law enforcement professionals. The association represents thousands of sheriffs, deputies and other law enforcement, public safety professionals and concerned citizens nationwide.

Ward has been a member of the National Sheriffs’ Association since 2015 and also serves on the association’s Drug Enforcement Committee.

The National Sheriffs’ Association’s Board of Directors is made up of 22 members and is comprised of sheriffs from around the country.

Board members serve three-year terms.

Along with Oldham County Sheriff Steve Sparrow, Ward is one of two Kentucky sheriffs on the board.

