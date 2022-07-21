I-65 blocked in both directions near Exit 102 in Elizabethtown

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A crash near Exit 102 between Elizabethtown and Lebanon Junction has I-65 blocked in both directions.

Motorists are advised to chose an alternate route before Exit 102 for northbound and before Exit 105 southbound.

Crews are working to relieve northbound backup via KY 313 at Exit 102 and will be directing incoming northbound traffic to US 62 at Exit 94 in Elizabethtown.

According to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 4, the crash is in the construction zone where a semi tuck collided with barrier wall and pushed the wall across all southbound and most of the northbound side.

The semi truck is being removed, but is said to take an estimated two or three hours for crews to get barrier wall back in place.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.