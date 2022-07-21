‘I’m not going to let some coward win’: Floyd Co. deputy set to undergo eighth surgery since shooting

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Thursday, June 30, 2022, is a date many in Eastern Kentucky will remember. Floyd County Sheriff’s deputy Darrin Lawson was one of the several officers who responded to the shooting in Allen.

”The hospital’s kept me busy, so I really haven’t had much time to really dwell and think about what really happened just yet,” Lawson said.

Lawson cannot help but think about his three fallen brothers. He finally got the chance to talk with Deputy William Petry’s son.

”Share some stories with him, you know that me and his dad have had,” he said. “Same with Ralph, me and his son, Kelly, we were friends through high school.”

Lawson is at UK Medical Center where he has undergone seven surgeries. Now, he is preparing for his eighth.

”Surgeries that we had, so far, a lot of them has pretty much-been cleanouts, making sure there’s been no infection,” he added.

On Monday, doctors repaired his Achilles. His next surgery is scheduled for Friday.

”Trying to seal the wound, so they’re going to go in and try to close it up,” he said.

During his stay, a heartfelt reunion was had with his two-year-old daughter Ryan.

”After I was shot, at the time before I was able to get out of there, she was one of the main things that I thought about,” he said. “You know, it was just an incredible feeling.”

His fiancée Madyson has been right by his side.

”She’s been a rock, she’s been amazing, she’s been here with me pretty much every night,” he said. “She’s juggling, you know, me and Ryan and having to go home and take care of our house and our animals.”

Now, he is waiting for the day until he can go home.

”I’m not going to let some coward win, I’m going to keep going until however long it takes,” he said. “I’m going to be up on my feet before too long.”

