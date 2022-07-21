Local HVAC experts talk keeping machines working during extreme heat

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Our temperature control systems keep us comfortable no matter what time of year. However, extreme temperatures can burden those systems, making it difficult to maintain that comfort.

The extreme heat in the area has local HVAC technicians working non-stop keeping business and residential cooling units running. Air conditioners have been running overtime to keep up with the demand and that has caused some HVAC systems to stop working. The repairs can be costly and the high demand for repairs around this time of year may have you waiting longer than you’d like before services can be performed.

Here are some helpful, low cost things you can do to help your HVAC system:

Keep the outdoor condenser unit clean. Your outdoor unit will work most efficiently if it is clean and clear of debris. Do not allow shrubs or tall grass to grow around the unit and block the air coming through the coils. You can clean the coils with a water hose as long as you aren’t using high pressure that would bend the fins in the coil. Keep indoor vents clean and unblocked. Turn up your thermostat by a few degrees. Adjusting the temperature around 5 – 8 degrees (down in winter, up in summer) can help save money. You can also do this at night when the outside temperatures are cooler and/or when no one is at home. Keeping your curtains or blinds closed can keep the heat from warming the inside of your home. Avoid using your dryer and oven. These items can heat up the air in your house, causing your AC to work harder to keep it cool.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.