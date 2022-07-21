New police station coming to Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - The city of Franklin is getting a new police station, and it is a change that has been in the works for a few years.

“We have been talking about this new police station for about three years now, where the police station is currently located, it was designed to take care of about 12 of 12 policemen,” said Mayor Larry Dixon.

But as the years have gone by, not only has the city grown, but so has its police force.

“It was built in early 90s, and it was it was built for the size of the police department back then. We’re 24 sworn now, with two civilians inside. So 26 total, so we’ve definitely outgrown the current facility. It’s gonna be a 24,000 square foot facility. We’re currently in a 4,500 square foot facility now,” said Chief of Police, Roger Solomon.

The new police station will be located at 501 West Madison Street.

Dixon said he is excited to get the ball rolling.

“We’re just excited about about getting a new police station and all of the amenities that are going to come with it. We’re going to have a walking trail, we’re going to have a basketball court, we’re just going to have a lot of things that the whole community will be able to come here and relax and enjoy,” said Dixon.

Solomon said that during the planning process of the project they were able to look at other departments and see what their police stations looked like to get an idea of what they would want.

“Our hope with with this is, is obviously for mothers with small children and grandmothers and kids that are coming out of school where we’re essentially located between all of our schools,” he said. “We’re hoping that a lot of these people will come down here and utilize the grounds, and also it gives an opportunity when our police officers see people outside they can come interact with the community.”

The project is expected to be complete by this October.

Plans for the old police station have yet to be finalized.

