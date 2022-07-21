Sydney McClanahan wins Bowling Green Girls Junior Championship

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The young star has done it again.

South Warren sophomore Syndey McClanahan adds another trophy to her shelf - this time winning the 2022 Bowling Green Girls Junior Championship at Paul Walker Golf Course on Wednesday. She shot a 78 to get the commanding victory over her fellow peers in the 3rd region.

”It gave me a lot of momentum. I was just on a break so it was really nice to come out and do so good. A lot of confidence boosting for this season,: McClanahan said. “I was practicing on my break and I just got a nice mental break too and I was ready to go out there and win it.”

McClanahan enters her sophomore season with momentum indeed. She enters the 2022 season with this title and as the reigning 3rd Region girls’ individual champion.

Her teammate, Ainslee Cruce, finished the day in 4th place.

