Two Bowling Green teens graduate from Civil Air Patrol’s Hawk Mountain Ranger School

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two 16-year old teens from Bowling Green were among the 161 cadets and adults who completed Civil Air Patrol’s Hawk Mountain Ranger School on July 17.

Chief Master Sergeant Joshua Martin, a rising junior at Bowling Green High School, graduated from the Base Ranger course and earned Ranger 2, Ground Team 2 and Mission Radio Operator status. Cadet Senior Airman Zane Allision, a rising homeschooled junior, completed the Team Commander Course and earned Ranger 1 and Search and Rescue Technician 2 ratings.

For Sergeant Martin, this was his first time attending the ranger school.

“This week was amazing. I can’t wait to come back next year,” Martin said in a press release.

Chief Master Sergeant Cory Felts commented on Cadet Martin’s attitude throughout the course.

“Cadet Martin brings a contagious, positive attitude to each day’s challenges, meet them head one and inspires his fellow team members,” Chief Felts said in the press release.

Cadet Senior Airman Allision, on the other hand, was in his second year at Hawk Mountain.

“Having previously attended the Field Communications Course, Cadet Allision returned this year and distinguished himself by actively pursuing upgrades in all of his ground team qualifications,” Chief Felts stated.

According to Civil Air Patrol, Hawk Mountain Ranger school, a specialized training center and a National Cadet Special Activity for the U.S. Airforce Auxiliary, has provided wilderness search and rescue training to CAP cadets and adults throughout the country for over 65 years.

Civil Air Patrol also stated the training and certifications earned prepares Civil Patrol Members to be better qualified to serve alongside local, state and federal agencies whenever called upon to assist in times of disaster as a Total Force Member of the U.S. Air Force.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.