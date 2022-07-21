Advertisement

Two Bowling Green teens graduate from Civil Air Patrol’s Hawk Mountain Ranger School

Bowling Green teen CAP Cadets Martin and Allison in CAP Hawk Mountain Ranger School
Bowling Green teen CAP Cadets Martin and Allison in CAP Hawk Mountain Ranger School(Civil Air Patrol)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two 16-year old teens from Bowling Green were among the 161 cadets and adults who completed Civil Air Patrol’s Hawk Mountain Ranger School on July 17.

Chief Master Sergeant Joshua Martin, a rising junior at Bowling Green High School, graduated from the Base Ranger course and earned Ranger 2, Ground Team 2 and Mission Radio Operator status. Cadet Senior Airman Zane Allision, a rising homeschooled junior, completed the Team Commander Course and earned Ranger 1 and Search and Rescue Technician 2 ratings.

For Sergeant Martin, this was his first time attending the ranger school.

“This week was amazing. I can’t wait to come back next year,” Martin said in a press release.

Chief Master Sergeant Cory Felts commented on Cadet Martin’s attitude throughout the course.

“Cadet Martin brings a contagious, positive attitude to each day’s challenges, meet them head one and inspires his fellow team members,” Chief Felts said in the press release.

Cadet Senior Airman Allision, on the other hand, was in his second year at Hawk Mountain.

“Having previously attended the Field Communications Course, Cadet Allision returned this year and distinguished himself by actively pursuing upgrades in all of his ground team qualifications,” Chief Felts stated.

According to Civil Air Patrol, Hawk Mountain Ranger school, a specialized training center and a National Cadet Special Activity for the U.S. Airforce Auxiliary, has provided wilderness search and rescue training to CAP cadets and adults throughout the country for over 65 years.

Civil Air Patrol also stated the training and certifications earned prepares Civil Patrol Members to be better qualified to serve alongside local, state and federal agencies whenever called upon to assist in times of disaster as a Total Force Member of the U.S. Air Force.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
UPDATE: Two dead after fiery crash on I-165 in Butler County
Accused of having an inappropriate relationship with teen.
Louisville man arrested for having alleged online relationship with Bowling Green teen
Though it is unknown how, someone was able to gain access to the Bradford’s business PayPal,...
Tin Roof Coffee Bus owners working to recover from money loss
Kentucky State Police
Man dies in Hardin County when pursuit ends in fiery crash
Two men arrested in Scottsville.
Two arrested in Scottsville after report of using counterfeit bill

Latest News

Tips to stay cool during heat wave
HVAC Tips for Heat
Bowling Green Police looking for man and woman involved with compactor plate theft
Crime Stoppers: Compactor Plate Theft
New police station in Franklin
New Franklin PD Station
Greg Vincent announces he will run for 38th Judicial District Seat
Edmonson Co. Attorney Greg Vincent running for 38th Judicial District Seat