Under The Big Top presented by Lakeview Fellowship Church

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lakeview Fellowship Church is hosting a vacation bible school next weekend.

Under the big top will feature games, prizes, a petting zoo with food and entertainment.

The best part is the whole event is completely free to the public.

The event will be next Saturday, July 30, from 10:30 A.M. until 2:30 P.M.

For more information, you can visit their website.

