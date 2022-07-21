Under The Big Top presented by Lakeview Fellowship Church

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lakeview Fellowship Church is hosting a vacation bible school next weekend.

Under the big top will feature games, prizes, a petting zoo with food and entertainment.

The best part is the whole event is completely free to the public.

The event will be next Saturday, July 30, from 10:30 A.M. until 2:30 P.M.

For more information, you can visit their website.

