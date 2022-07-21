Advertisement

VIDEO: Officer rescues woman from burning car while on way home

An officer is being praised in South Carolina after pulling a woman out of her burning car while on his way home. (Source: WCSC)
By Steven Ardary and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - A police officer in South Carolina is being recognized for helping save a woman from a burning car.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department reports that Officer Doug Richards pulled a woman from a burning car while on his way home on May 28.

WCSC reports Officer Richards spotted a crash on Interstate 26 around 1:30 a.m. at exit 209.

The department shared a video of the incident that showed flames coming from the hood of the woman’s car, with Richards grabbing a fire extinguisher from his patrol car and running to her vehicle.

“Please, help me. I don’t want to die,” the woman can be heard saying in the video.

Department spokesperson Don Calabrese said officer Richards remained calm during the chaotic situation, put out the fire and rescued the woman.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
UPDATE: Two dead after fiery crash on I-165 in Butler County
Accused of having an inappropriate relationship with teen.
Louisville man arrested for having alleged online relationship with Bowling Green teen
Though it is unknown how, someone was able to gain access to the Bradford’s business PayPal,...
Tin Roof Coffee Bus owners working to recover from money loss
Kentucky State Police
Man dies in Hardin County when pursuit ends in fiery crash
Two men arrested in Scottsville.
Two arrested in Scottsville after report of using counterfeit bill

Latest News

Tips to stay cool during heat wave
HVAC Tips for Heat
Bowling Green Police looking for man and woman involved with compactor plate theft
Crime Stoppers: Compactor Plate Theft
New police station in Franklin
New Franklin PD Station
Greg Vincent announces he will run for 38th Judicial District Seat
Edmonson Co. Attorney Greg Vincent running for 38th Judicial District Seat
With the two newcomers the district will have a total of five on-site therapists.
Bowling Green Independent School District brings on two new therapists