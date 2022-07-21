Warren County South 11-year old all-stars win state title

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The boys of summer are bringing it home.

The Warren County South all-stars are your 11-year-old Kentucky state champions. They bring home the hardware after defeating Lexington Eastern, 5-2, on Wednesday evening in Oldham County near Louisville.

Warren County South went undefeated in pool play in the District 1 tournament in Franklin earlier this month. They took that momentum and swept their way to the state finals before winning it all.

After winning the title, the Warren County Sheriff’s Department welcomed them home with a police escort starting in Smiths Grove before reaching Basil Griffith Park in Bowling Green.

