Author and ret. BG Fire Chief, Gerry Brown to hold book signing event for his new novel ‘Ring the Bell’

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Author and retired Bowling Green Fire Chief, Gerry Harlan Brown is holding a book signing event for his second novel, Ring the Bell: A Novel of Everyday Heroes.

According to the press release on Brown’s website, his latest work, which follows the exploits of a crew of firefighters and those they serve, is an alternately thrilling, humorous, and heart-achingly poignant tale of the intertwining lives of husbands and wives, friends and neighbors, heroes and villains in a tight-knit Kentucky community.

“For firefighters, there is a special significance for the term, “Ring the Bell,” that goes deeper than the alarm bell going off in the fire station,” author Gerry Brown notes. “I wanted to show the contrast between firefighters—who continually prepare to respond to disaster, knowing it is coming—and ordinary citizens who do not expect that their world is about to fly apart until it happens. With the crew of Engine 4, we experience calls any fire department might encounter—from major catastrophes like a house fire or rescue to smaller events that are no less emotionally charged for the victim(s). It is my hope readers gain a greater appreciation of the professionalism and dedication that epitomizes their firefighters.”

Brown, a 29-year veteran of the Bowling Green Fire Department visited Midday Live with Kelly Austin to talk about his novel and the inspiration behind it.

The book signing event which will take place Saturday, July 23 from 11 am - 2 pm at Candle Makers on the Square located at 415 Park Row in Bowling Green.

Copies of his new book and his first novel ‘White Squirrels and other Monsters’ will be available for purchase and signing during the event.

You can also purchase ‘Ring the Bell: A Novel of Everyday Heroes’ on Amazon.

