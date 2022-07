BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are happy to welcome a new K-9 member to the team.

His name is Chase, and he along with the rest of the team, begins ten weeks of intensive training to learn drug detection and suspect apprehension.

BGPD says both Officer John Deeb and K-9 Chase are eager to serve the city of Bowling Green.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.