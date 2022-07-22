Bowling Green Boys and Girls Club expanding with new school year coming

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Some changes are coming to the Bowling Green Boys and Girls club this school year.

“Obviously, in a clubhouse, you have a finite amount of space, so you’re going to have a capacity number,” said Bowling Green Boys and Girls Club CEO, Liz Bernard Clark. “Going outside of the clubhouse and having these partnerships in our schools gives us access to meet kids where they are and give them the opportunity to have this program where otherwise they may not.”

The program? The Club’s CareerLaunch program, a project meant to help club members ages 13 to 18 join the workforce.

“It helps kids really engage in their interests, find out what their talents and their strong suits are,” Bernard said. “Then take those items and match them with career clusters, and then find the way that they can achieve that ultimate career.”

With the help of a grant from United Way of Southern Kentucky, the club will be able to hire a full time coordinator for the program.

“That person is the liaison for all things CareerLaunch. So they’re the connector between the club and the partnering school, they build the relationships and recruit the students. Then they also facilitate the CareerLaunch program.”

Along with the new hire, the club will also be adding a new off-site location at Lost River Cave Elementary.

“We opened a school site-based location at the end of last school year at Jennings Creek Elementary, it was a huge hit,” Bernard said. “We’re adding a second. So, in under a year, with time, we’ll have gone from one physical clubhouse to three sites.”

Bernard says that, though the changes are new, it will still be the same environment.

“I kind of liken it to Chick-fil-A. If you go to Chick fil A here in Bowling Green, when you’re on vacation and you go to Chick Fil A in another state, it’s going to be the same experience.”

Above all else, Bernard wants parents to know that when they trust their kids with club, they’re trusting them with family.

“We want to make sure those kids feel like the clubhouse is their safe place. Once that is established, we know that fun and learning and engagement is going to happen. So when parents drop their kids off here, it’s like leaving them with a trusted family member.”

More information about the Bowling Green Boys and Girls Club and their programs can be found online.

