Daewood Davis Named to Biletnikoff Watch List

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU receiver Daewood Davis has been named to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation announced Thursday.

The Biletnikoff Award recognizes the college football season’s outstanding FBS receiver, regardless of position. Any player, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, split end, inside receiver, slot back or running back) who catches a pass is eligible for the award. As such, the Biletnikoff Award recognizes the outstanding receiver, not merely the outstanding wide receiver.

Davis enters 2022 off a big campaign a season ago in which he hauled in 43 receptions for 763 yards and eight touchdowns. Davis found the end zone twice in wins over Middle Tennessee and Marshall. He also finished with a season-high 105 yards receiving in the team’s Conference USA East Division Championship clinching victory at the Thundering Herd. His efforts helped WKU finish second in the country in total offense.

The Biletnikoff Award National Selection Committee consists of over 630 esteemed sports writers, analysts, and commentators who cover college football on a national, regional, or conference level, past award winners of the Biletnikoff Award, and distinguished receivers, players, and coaches of the past. Foundation Trustees do not vote and have never voted.

Davis and the rest of the Hilltoppers kick off the season on Saturday, Aug. 27, versus Austin Peay at 11 a.m. CT.

