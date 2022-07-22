Advertisement

Family ‘desperately’ searches for missing Cumberland County man

Charles Pace, missing out of Cumberland County.
Charles Pace, missing out of Cumberland County.(Martina Rozean)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing man.

Charles Ike Pace, 48, was last seen in Celina, Tenn. or Burkesville area last Sunday morning. His family says they are ‘desperately’ searching for him.

Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts should contact your local police department.

