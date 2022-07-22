Family ‘desperately’ searches for missing Cumberland County man

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing man.

Charles Ike Pace, 48, was last seen in Celina, Tenn. or Burkesville area last Sunday morning. His family says they are ‘desperately’ searching for him.

Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts should contact your local police department.

