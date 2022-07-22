Hopkinsville man arrested after multi-county police chase

TODD COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Hopkinsville man has been arrested after fleeing from multiple police agencies and eventually stopping in a soybean field.

Lewisburg Police and Logan County Sheriff’s Office deputies originally started pursuing Eddie Mosley, 44, who was wanted for felony assault warrant in Christian County.

As the pursuit entered Todd County, the Todd County Sheriff’s Office and Elkton Police Department also assisted with the chase.

The pursuit eventually ended up on Kentucky Highway 106 where police said Mosley was attempting to get away from police by driving through crop fields.

He eventually stopped in a soybean field off of Kentucky 171 or Allegre Road where he was taken into custody.

Several police cruisers were damaged during the pursuit.

Mosley was served his warrant, charged with fleeing and first-degree criminal mischief for the damage done to the crop fields.

He currently remains housed in the Logan County Detention Center.

