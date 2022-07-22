Advertisement

Judge makes decision on Kentucky’s abortion ban

Judge Mitch Perry.
Judge Mitch Perry.(WAVE)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Abortion will remain legal in Kentucky while the ACLU’s lawsuit over the state’s trigger law banning abortion is decided.

The judge had previously granted the ACLU’s request for a restraining order against the law and the ACLU wanted the judge to continue blocking it.

The judge’s decision came down Friday morning to grant a temporary injunction. Read the full opinion below.

Kentucky’s trigger law, which was passed in 2019, went into effect immediately when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, banning abortions in the state. The ACLU says the ban violates the state’s constitution.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office wanted the trigger law to take effect while the ACLU’s lawsuit plays out.

