Advertisement

Long-Term Recovery Group partners with United Way of Southern Kentucky 2-1-1 to help tornado victims

The United Way of Southern Kentucky 211 has partnered with the Long-Term Recovery Group of...
The United Way of Southern Kentucky 211 has partnered with the Long-Term Recovery Group of Bowling Green-Warren County to take calls for those affected by the December tornadoes.(WBKO)
By William Battle
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - When communities face emergencies of any kind, the United Way brings together volunteers and financial support needed to meet the challenge of helping those in need. Long-term Recovery Groups are cooperative bodies made up of community members and organizations working together to help individuals and families recover from disasters.

The United Way of Southern Kentucky 2-1-1 has partnered with the Long-Term Recovery Group of Bowling Green-Warren County to take calls for those affected by the December tornadoes.

It has been more than seven months since the devastating tornadoes ripped through town, destroying property and taking lives in its path. There are still families in the area struggling to rebuild and replace the things they lost that night. 2-1-1 has been helping people find the needed local resources to help in that recovery journey.

On your own, the process of finding help can be overwhelming and frustrating; especially for individuals and families that have never faced this kind of experience before. When they call 2-1-1, they are connected with advocates and case managers who can walk them through the ins and outs of helpful agencies and organizations.

It is important to note that 2-1-1 does not provide financial or material assistance themselves, but connect you with those who would be able to get you the help that you are looking for.

Ellie Harbaugh, Vice President of United Way of Southern Kentucky expressed that the goal of this partnership is “to return people to a life that was as good as it was pre-tornado, and hopefully to a better situation.”

All the services that we have in the database are vetted. There are over 1000 different services throughout the 10 county area. Resources are also available for people that do not live in the affected counties. However, there are additional services specifically available to those impacted by the tornado.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
UPDATE: Two dead after fiery crash on I-165 in Butler County
Two men arrested in Scottsville.
Two arrested in Scottsville after report of using counterfeit bill
Compacter plate stolen from skid steer at work site.
Crime Stoppers: Compacter Plate Theft
Traffic has been blocked in both directions of I-65 between Elizabethtown and Lebanon Junction...
All lanes on I-65 in Elizabethtown reopened after semi crash
Darryl A. Earls
Southern Ky. man indicted for assault using a machete

Latest News

With the help of a grant from United Way of Southern Kentucky, the club will be able to hire a...
Bowling Green Boys and Girls Club expanding with new school year coming
Another heat wave is on the way!
Another heat wave is on the way!
Voting locations could expand in Barren County
Barren County aims to expand number of voting centers
Source: Hardin County Sheriff's Office
Hardin County Sheriff John Ward elected to national board