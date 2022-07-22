Long-Term Recovery Group partners with United Way of Southern Kentucky 2-1-1 to help tornado victims

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - When communities face emergencies of any kind, the United Way brings together volunteers and financial support needed to meet the challenge of helping those in need. Long-term Recovery Groups are cooperative bodies made up of community members and organizations working together to help individuals and families recover from disasters.

The United Way of Southern Kentucky 2-1-1 has partnered with the Long-Term Recovery Group of Bowling Green-Warren County to take calls for those affected by the December tornadoes.

It has been more than seven months since the devastating tornadoes ripped through town, destroying property and taking lives in its path. There are still families in the area struggling to rebuild and replace the things they lost that night. 2-1-1 has been helping people find the needed local resources to help in that recovery journey.

On your own, the process of finding help can be overwhelming and frustrating; especially for individuals and families that have never faced this kind of experience before. When they call 2-1-1, they are connected with advocates and case managers who can walk them through the ins and outs of helpful agencies and organizations.

It is important to note that 2-1-1 does not provide financial or material assistance themselves, but connect you with those who would be able to get you the help that you are looking for.

Ellie Harbaugh, Vice President of United Way of Southern Kentucky expressed that the goal of this partnership is “to return people to a life that was as good as it was pre-tornado, and hopefully to a better situation.”

All the services that we have in the database are vetted. There are over 1000 different services throughout the 10 county area. Resources are also available for people that do not live in the affected counties. However, there are additional services specifically available to those impacted by the tornado.

