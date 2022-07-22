Advertisement

New Taco Bell Restaurant coming to Cave City

New Taco Bell coming to Cave City, KY
New Taco Bell coming to Cave City, KY(Taco Bell, Southpaw / ABTB LLC)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Cave City, Ky. (WBKO) - A new Taco Bell restaurant is opening in Cave City early next year.

The franchisee Southpaw/ABTB LLC announced plans for the new restaurant to be located on Mammoth Cave Street.

“Whether you’re coming in for a classic Taco Bell taco or burrito, or you want to enjoy the latest product innovation, we invite everyone to explore the variety of craveable menu items available at this Cave City location,” said Austin Hennessey, Director of Operations.

In a press release, the company described the innovative design of the restaurant called the “Endeavor design,” which they said emphasizes Taco Bell’s technological advancements. The restaurant is planned to include free wi-fi, power outlets and comfortable seating.

The company also said the drive-thru will feature an easy menu board to navigate as well as an electronic ordering system so orders are made quickly and accurately.

This new restaurant is said to bring around 30 new jobs to the Cave City community, and will open its doors in early 2023.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic has been blocked in both directions of I-65 between Elizabethtown and Lebanon Junction...
All lanes on I-65 in Elizabethtown reopened after semi crash
Compacter plate stolen from skid steer at work site.
Crime Stoppers: Compacter Plate Theft
Two men arrested in Scottsville.
Two arrested in Scottsville after report of using counterfeit bill
Accident
UPDATE: Two dead after fiery crash on I-165 in Butler County
Front row from left are Lorraine Stevens and Jackie Henry. Back row: Desiree and Jayson Lowery.
Firefighter’s wife, aunt and friend killed in crash on way to his funeral

Latest News

Ring the Bell: A Novel of Everyday Heroes
Author and ret. BG Fire Chief, Gerry Brown to hold book signing event for his new novel ‘Ring the Bell’
Steve Bannon found guilty of two counts of Contempt of Congress
Steve Bannon found guilty
Charles Pace, missing out of Cumberland County.
Family ‘desperately’ searches for missing Cumberland County man
Judge Mitch Perry.
Judge makes decision on Kentucky’s abortion ban