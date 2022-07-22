New Taco Bell Restaurant coming to Cave City

Cave City, Ky. (WBKO) - A new Taco Bell restaurant is opening in Cave City early next year.

The franchisee Southpaw/ABTB LLC announced plans for the new restaurant to be located on Mammoth Cave Street.

“Whether you’re coming in for a classic Taco Bell taco or burrito, or you want to enjoy the latest product innovation, we invite everyone to explore the variety of craveable menu items available at this Cave City location,” said Austin Hennessey, Director of Operations.

In a press release, the company described the innovative design of the restaurant called the “Endeavor design,” which they said emphasizes Taco Bell’s technological advancements. The restaurant is planned to include free wi-fi, power outlets and comfortable seating.

The company also said the drive-thru will feature an easy menu board to navigate as well as an electronic ordering system so orders are made quickly and accurately.

This new restaurant is said to bring around 30 new jobs to the Cave City community, and will open its doors in early 2023.

