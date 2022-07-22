Advertisement

A nice start to the day, but heat & humidity are on the rise

By Ariella Scalese
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was cooler and less humid this morning, so hopefully you got to enjoy some time outside.

  • Heat and humidity are on the rise
  • It will be even hotter this weekend
  • Unsettled weather takes over next week

High temperatures this afternoon will reach the mid to upper 90s, but the humidity could make it feel hotter. Tonight will be warm and muggy, with lows only dropping to the 70s. This weekend temperatures will soar to the upper 90s to near 100. Again, the humidity could make it feel more like 105-110. An isolated shower/storm could move in Sunday night, but higher rain chances take over next week. Rain and storms look likely Monday and Tuesday, with more rain possible by mid-week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Very hot and humid. High 96. Low 74. Winds NW at 6 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Very hot and humid. High 98. Low 76. Winds S at 7 mph.

SUNDAY: Sun & clouds. Isolated shower/storm late. High 98. Low 76. Winds SW at 7 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 70

Record High Today: 108 (1901)

Record Low Today: 50 (1947)

Sunrise: 5:43 a.m.

Sunset: 8:01 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.39″

So Far This Month: 4.05″ (+0.99″)

So Far This Year: 30.47″ (+0.81″)

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Low/Moderate (Ozone Count: 6 / Small Particulate Matter: 76)

Mold Count: Moderate

UV Index: Very High (9)

Pollen: 3.5 (Low – Medium: Grassed, Ragweed)

