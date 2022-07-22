Advertisement

Steve Bannon found guilty

Steve Bannon found guilty of two counts of Contempt of Congress
Steve Bannon found guilty of two counts of Contempt of Congress(WBKO)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump has been convicted of contempt charges for defying a congressional subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The verdict was handed down on Friday after a trial in federal court in Washington. He was charged in a two-count indictment. One count was for refusing to appear for a deposition and the other was for refusing to provide documents in response to the committee’s subpoena. The 68-year-old Bannon faces up to two years in federal prison when he’s sentenced. Each count carries a minimum sentence of 30 days in jail.

