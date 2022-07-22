VIDEO: Country artist Adam Warner to shoot music video in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Country singer-songwriter Adam Warner will be in town on Saturday, July 23 at Spillway Bar & Grill where he will be filming his next music video for his unreleased song called “One Drunk.”

Warner is calling on the Bowling Green community to come and be a part of and/or witness the video being filmed.

There will be live music, line dancing and fun. Doors open at 7 p.m. and there is a $5 cover.

Ariella Scalese caught up with Warner on Midday Live who talked about the upcoming shoot and his new version of ‘Long Haired Country Boy’ which pays tribute to Charlie Daniels.

