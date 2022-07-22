Advertisement

Woman hits church with car in Metcalfe County

Woman hits local church with car in Metcalfe County
(Metcalfe County Sheriff's Office)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Edmonton, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday morning, the Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car crashing into a local church.

In a Facebook post, deputies said the collision occurred on Pleasant Valley Church road. They say 21-year-old Kristen Matthews recklessly drove onto church property, and intentionally struck the church several times with her car.

Deputies said she also accelerated once inside the church, while loudly singing hymns.

After a brief foot chase, Matthews was taken into custody, at which time deputies determined she was under the influence of a controlled substance.

Matthews is in custody at the Barren County Jail on charges of Criminal Mischief, fleeing or evading police, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance.

