Barren County Christmas parade theme and grand marshal announced

Glasgow, Ky. (WBKO) - Get those Hawaiian shirts, leis and Christmas palm trees ready, because the Barron County Chamber of Commerce announced this year’s Christmas parade theme: “An Aloha Christmas.”

“Aloha, meaning love, peace and compassion which represents the Christmas spirit, and originates from Hawaii where it’s summer year-round,” Barren County Chamber of Commerce said in a press release.

The Chamber of Commerce, along with Barren Inc. and Entertain Glasgow, announced their partnership to host the parade on Friday at the Entertain Glasgow Concert on the Square.

They also announced the grand marshal will be Barren County’s Bodie James.

Known as the “Barefoot Farmer of Finney Holler,” Bodie is just 15 years old, but making his mark in Barren County.

The Chamber of Commerce said James was selected due to his hard work, dedication and commitment to Barren County’s agriculture.

The parade will be on Saturday Dec. 3, 2022 and applications for participating floats will be released on Oct. 1 and due by Nov. 18.

