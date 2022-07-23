Advertisement

Barren County Christmas parade theme and grand marshal announced

Barren County Christmas Parade 2022 theme and grand marshal announced
Barren County Christmas Parade 2022 theme and grand marshal announced(Pexels)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Glasgow, Ky. (WBKO) - Get those Hawaiian shirts, leis and Christmas palm trees ready, because the Barron County Chamber of Commerce announced this year’s Christmas parade theme: “An Aloha Christmas.”

“Aloha, meaning love, peace and compassion which represents the Christmas spirit, and originates from Hawaii where it’s summer year-round,” Barren County Chamber of Commerce said in a press release.

The Chamber of Commerce, along with Barren Inc. and Entertain Glasgow, announced their partnership to host the parade on Friday at the Entertain Glasgow Concert on the Square.

They also announced the grand marshal will be Barren County’s Bodie James.

Known as the “Barefoot Farmer of Finney Holler,” Bodie is just 15 years old, but making his mark in Barren County.

The Chamber of Commerce said James was selected due to his hard work, dedication and commitment to Barren County’s agriculture.

The parade will be on Saturday Dec. 3, 2022 and applications for participating floats will be released on Oct. 1 and due by Nov. 18.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic has been blocked in both directions of I-65 between Elizabethtown and Lebanon Junction...
All lanes on I-65 in Elizabethtown reopened after semi crash
Two men arrested in Scottsville.
Two arrested in Scottsville after report of using counterfeit bill
Compacter plate stolen from skid steer at work site.
Crime Stoppers: Compacter Plate Theft
Passenger describe turbulence on flight
8 hospitalized after Nashville-bound flight hits turbulence
Eddie Mosley
Hopkinsville man arrested after multi-county police chase

Latest News

BGPD New K9
BGPD New K9
Cumberland Co. missing person
Cumberland Co. missing person
Kidney patient cross county trip
Kidney patient cross county trip
Chase will be Officer John Deeb's partner
BGPD welcomes new K-9 officer