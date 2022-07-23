Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Amanda Poteet Woolen

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

Amanda Poteet Woolen is currently a birth and baby professional in Bowling Green, recently during the baby formula shortage, she wanted to do more to help, so she asked herself what can I do to help these families?

“She started this box for donations called ‘Every Scoop Counts,’ it helps with the formula shortage, she started collecting formula for babies to be able to distribute it back out to the community,” says Samantha Rasmussen, a friend of Amanda’s.

When asked how she became inspired her to give back, Amanda says, “I had noticed that there was formula hidden in the community that we had untapped that we hadn’t tapped into. And I knew it was in the cabinets of people who were breastfeeding people who have already weaned their children, and families who had just, you know, met their lactation goals and weren’t using the formula. So I decided to develop a program to allow people to donate that to the community.”

Thus creating ‘Every Scoop Counts.’

“We’ve had hundreds of cans donated, this has moved out of Bowling Green and into Richmond, and into Morgantown and across the country, actually. So it’s been a big movement that has really affected a lot of families in a very positive way,” adds Poteet Woolen.

Rasmussen is just grateful to Poteet Woolen.

“I just wanted to tell her to keep up the good work, she does so much for the community and so much for new parents. And I don’t think this community’s birthing community would be the same without her,” said Rasmussen.

“If you were looking to give back to the community, I would say to reach out to your local resources. If you know a family who is expecting a baby, encourage them to reach out to someone like myself a birth and baby professional here in Bowling Green,” said Poteet Woolen.

