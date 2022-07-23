BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Saturday! It’s been a very HOT day so far. Highs were in the mid 90s, but many of us had feels-like temperatures in the triple digits! A stray thundershower is possible as we head into this evening, but most of us will actually stay dry.

Scorching heat continues into Sunday! (WBKO)

The scorching heat continues for the second half of our weekend. Daytime highs will once again be in the mid to upper 90s, with feels-like temperatures in the triple digits. A stray thundershower is possible late at night, but better rain chances arrive for the work week. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected Monday into Tuesday. After that, we’ll see spotty scattered showers for the rest of the work week! It’ll give us some much needed rain AND some relief from the heat. Daytime highs will fall to the mid and low 80s by Friday - WOOH!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Stray thundershower possible late. High 98. Low 77. Winds SW at 7 mph.

MONDAY: Widespread scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 92. Low 74. Winds SW at 8 mph.

TUESDAY: Widespread scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 89. Low 74. Winds SW at 7 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 96

Today’s Low: 76

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 70

Record High: 107 (1901)

Record Low: 46 (1947)

Today’s Precip: 0.00

Monthly Precip: 4.05″ (+0.74″)

Yearly Precip: 30.47″ (+0.56″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 8:00 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:45 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Mod (Ozone Count: 58 / Small Particulate Matter: 54)

Mold Count: Mod (6950 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Extreme (9)

Pollen: 4.3 (Mod - Grass, Weeds)

