Woman creates app to help other women detect breast cancer

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer, in her lifetime.

The National Breast Cancer Foundation also says, Breast Cancer is the most common cancer in American women with the exception of skin cancers.

In an effort to help other women detect breast cancer at an early stage and raise awareness, Jessica Baladad decided to use her experience to help others with an app.

“I was doing the self exam in the shower one day, and I stumbled upon a lump, and I didn’t think anything of it, I was in the best shape of my life,” recalled Baladad.

“I had also just gone to the doctor, and for my well women’s exam, and the practitioner, she did a, she did a clinical exam and she didn’t say anything to me about it. So I thought, you know, she would have told me about this. I’m fine,” she adds.

It wasn’t until months later that Baladad officially got the diagnosis of breast cancer.

“So I created the ‘Feel For Your Life’ app after starting a social media project called ‘Feel For Life’ and I started that when I was diagnosed with breast cancer at 33-years-old,” said Baladad.

“I wanted to take what was out there and make it a little bit better from the perspective of someone who has been through breast cancer,” she adds.

She says says going through breast cancer gave her a different perspective.

“I wanted to do something about that, I wanted to reach women, and tell them how to advocate for themselves and encourage them to advocate for themselves and show them that they have options and that there are things that they can do preventatively so that they don’t find themselves lost, stuck, confused, and ashamed or afraid if something happens to them,” also said Baladad.

She says the purpose is to help save lives.

“There is someone who did reach out to me and say, hey, because of the work that you’re doing, I was doing self breast exam, I found a lump went to the doctor, and it was cancer and she caught it early enough to need, you know, the some of the least invasive treatment options that she chose for herself. And I was just like, wow, she caught it early stage, I can’t believe it. And it’s only been, you know, one person so far, but you know, I thought, if I can save the life of one woman, then this was totally worth it,” says Jessica Baladad, creator of ‘Feel For Your Life’ app.

Baladad says performing self exams essentially saved her life, and encourages other women to do so.

“Talk to your doctor about screenings, talk to your doctor about your genetic disposition, talk to your doctor about prophylactic measures that you can take to prevent breast cancer or to take risk reducing measures against breast cancer,” she says.

The Feel For Your Life app is available at the Apple Store and Google Play Store, you can also visit their website, by clicking here.

Baladad who was born in Kentucky but raised in Middle Tennessee is currently working on legislation in Tennessee that would require middle school and high school students to learn how to do self-exams.

