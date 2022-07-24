Advertisement

‘Dental Days’ at First Baptist Church helps promote dental hygiene

Dental Days
Dental Days(Ana Medina)
By Ana Medina
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Community members were able to receive certain dental services all free of charge on Saturday at First Baptist Church, it is part of Dental Days for Anthem Kentucky Medicaid members in Southern Kentucky.

The yearlong tour is part of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield’s “Brighter Smiles, Brighter Futures” campaign.

During their visit, Anthem Kentucky Medicaid members had access to a complimentary dental screening and cleaning.

Dr. Whitney James, one of the dentists says taking care of your teeth is important.

“Warren County, your dental health is very important. Make sure that you are getting your regular cleanings if there is a long waitlist get on it. A lot of times with cancellations or people having other events, you can move up on it. So please don’t neglect your dental care and just take a look regularly, even if it’s once a year you go make sure you have an idea of what’s going on in your mouth, specifically for oral cancer,” says Dr. James.

The campaign “Brighter Smiles, Brighter Futures” is focused on promoting the lifelong benefits of good periodontal health and care across the Commonwealth.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eddie Mosley
Hopkinsville man arrested after multi-county police chase
Passenger describe turbulence on flight
8 hospitalized after Nashville-bound flight hits turbulence
Woman hits local church with car in Metcalfe County
Woman hits church with car while singing hymns in Metcalfe County
Charles Pace, missing out of Cumberland County.
Family ‘desperately’ searches for missing Cumberland County man
Hundreds of Family Dollar products have been recalled due to temperature concerns.
FDA: Family Dollar recalling hundreds of over-the-counter products

Latest News

Woman creates app to help others detect breast cancer
Woman creates app to help others detect breast cancer
Feel For Your Life app
Woman creates app to help other women detect breast cancer
Barren County Christmas Parade 2022 theme and grand marshal announced
Barren County Christmas parade theme and grand marshal announced
BGPD New K9
BGPD New K9