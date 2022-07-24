‘Dental Days’ at First Baptist Church helps promote dental hygiene

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Community members were able to receive certain dental services all free of charge on Saturday at First Baptist Church, it is part of Dental Days for Anthem Kentucky Medicaid members in Southern Kentucky.

The yearlong tour is part of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield’s “Brighter Smiles, Brighter Futures” campaign.

During their visit, Anthem Kentucky Medicaid members had access to a complimentary dental screening and cleaning.

Dr. Whitney James, one of the dentists says taking care of your teeth is important.

“Warren County, your dental health is very important. Make sure that you are getting your regular cleanings if there is a long waitlist get on it. A lot of times with cancellations or people having other events, you can move up on it. So please don’t neglect your dental care and just take a look regularly, even if it’s once a year you go make sure you have an idea of what’s going on in your mouth, specifically for oral cancer,” says Dr. James.

The campaign “Brighter Smiles, Brighter Futures” is focused on promoting the lifelong benefits of good periodontal health and care across the Commonwealth.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.