Advertisement

St. Jude Dream Home open house tours

St. Jude Dream Home
St. Jude Dream Home(Ana Medina)
By Ana Medina
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is three weeks away, and the home is officially complete.

On Saturday, open house tours officially began in full swing.

This year’s dream home is located in the McCoy Place Subdivision at 550 Kempton Lane.

Nicole Lyons, a realtor with The Win Crew says the home is gorgeous and if you’re interested in seeing it you should swing by during the open house tours from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m only on Saturday and Sunday.

“The house we just finished this week and it is three beds, two and a half baths, it also has a bonus room, it’s right at 2200 square feet, and it’s gorgeous inside,” says Lyons.

The home has an estimated value of $365,000.

The big giveaway is August 14th.

This year you can only purchase tickets online, click here to purchase yours.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eddie Mosley
Hopkinsville man arrested after multi-county police chase
Passenger describe turbulence on flight
8 hospitalized after Nashville-bound flight hits turbulence
Woman hits local church with car in Metcalfe County
Woman hits church with car while singing hymns in Metcalfe County
Charles Pace, missing out of Cumberland County.
Family ‘desperately’ searches for missing Cumberland County man
Hundreds of Family Dollar products have been recalled due to temperature concerns.
FDA: Family Dollar recalling hundreds of over-the-counter products

Latest News

Stuff the Bus
Stuff the Bus collects school supplies for upcoming school year
Dental Days
‘Dental Days’ at First Baptist Church helps promote dental hygiene
Woman creates app to help others detect breast cancer
Woman creates app to help others detect breast cancer
Feel For Your Life app
Woman creates app to help other women detect breast cancer