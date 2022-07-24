St. Jude Dream Home open house tours

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is three weeks away, and the home is officially complete.

On Saturday, open house tours officially began in full swing.

This year’s dream home is located in the McCoy Place Subdivision at 550 Kempton Lane.

Nicole Lyons, a realtor with The Win Crew says the home is gorgeous and if you’re interested in seeing it you should swing by during the open house tours from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m only on Saturday and Sunday.

“The house we just finished this week and it is three beds, two and a half baths, it also has a bonus room, it’s right at 2200 square feet, and it’s gorgeous inside,” says Lyons.

The home has an estimated value of $365,000.

The big giveaway is August 14th.

This year you can only purchase tickets online, click here to purchase yours.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.