Stuff the Bus collects school supplies for upcoming school year

Stuff the Bus
Stuff the Bus(Ana Medina)
By Ana Medina
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - School is just around the corner and soon enough children will once again fill the classrooms.

As we get back in the swing of back to school, the Stuff the Bus Foundation held their annual school supplies drive on Saturday at the Crossroads Express on Scottsville Road in Bowling Green.

From notebooks to colored pencils to backpacks and also monetary donations, the community rallies together to donate school supplies for children in the area.

Stuff the Bus continues to grow each year, this year marked its 17th.

Tony Rose, the co-founder of the Stuff the Bus Foundation says every year is special, and this was no different.

“This year more than ever, with the economy being so tight for so many people. And the need is there more than ever, to see our neighbors in the community, bring it out, bag after bag of school supplies, to make sure that every child starts the school year on a level playing field. It’s touching me and of course, this crew behind me and all of our great staff and volunteers. It’s been a real emotional day. It’s been hot, but at the same time, we know this community is making sure that every child has everything they need,” says Rose.

The foundation also offers grants to teachers and scholarships for students, you can find out more about the Stuff the Bus Foundation by clicking here.

