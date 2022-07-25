99-year-old woman’s medic alert necklace saves her from home invasion attack, officials say

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) – A 99-year-old woman has her medic alert necklace to thank for potentially saving her life during a home invasion that left her wounded.

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a 911 call around 10:15 p.m. Saturday.

When they arrived at the home, deputies found the 99-year-old victim with a stab wound to the hand.

They said someone broke into her home, robbed and assaulted her. During the attack, the suspect also cut the cord to the victim’s house phone, preventing her from calling for help. That’s when her medic alert necklace came in handy.

The victim pressed the help button on the necklace, which alerted 911.

“The call actually came in from a medic alert necklace. The victim was able to make the call herself,” said Corey Webb with the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman was flown to a Roanoke hospital where she received seven stitches in her hand. She is now back home safely with her family.

Wallace Wimbush, the victim’s son, said he hopes his mother can get over the trauma.

“She’s hurt. She doesn’t understand why someone would do something to her, and she’s 99 years old. She doesn’t bother anyone,” Wimbush said. “You’re going to come in and mess up her entire life where she’s going to be hurt, anxiety that’s going to follow her for a lot of days.”

The suspect is still on the loose. K-9 units are helping with the investigation.

“Whoever you are, I hope we find you. I’m going to be out there. I’m putting money out there for reward. Whoever did this, we want to catch you,” Wimbush said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsylvania County Crime Stoppers at 800-791-0044. A cash reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

