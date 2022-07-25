BG Strong Build ‘Blitz Week’ in full effect

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Despite the much needed rain in the area, the BG Strong Build ‘Blitz Week’ is full steam ahead.

Rodney Goodman, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Bowling Green and Warren County, says, “It’s going just like we planned, it’s going to rain every day, so we started off with that this morning, but our guys pivoted and they’re out here getting the work done.”

A lot of progress has been made so far, and it’s only Day One. “Today the plan was to get up the first floor walls, and then to begin to prepare for floor joist on the second walls. With the weather we may not make it that far today, but by the end of the week we are hoping to have the trusses and roof decking on and be ready to put a roof on them,’ Goodman says.

Goodman explains how this is an opportunity to build on their capacity and allow more families to have access to affordable housing. “We have some families who have been affected by the storms, maybe displaced or lost work or other things that were affected by the storms that we’re helping get back into homes, but affordable housing has become a crisis issue in our community. We’re just glad to be able to have 10 partner families that we can make a difference for,” he says, “This gives the family a chance to not only lower their monthly housing costs so that they can focus their income on other things like education, health, and other things they need. It also gives them a chance to build that wealth back into their lives for the future.”

Future homeowner, John Bowen, is involved with the build. He says he is grateful that his family is getting the opportunity for a new life in a new home.

“Just a new start, new beginning financially, emotionally, just everything. A new place for the kids, a new community, new neighbors, you know, just all-out excited about it,” says Bowen.

Volunteers plan to be out every day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 25-29th. Goodman adds, “I’m getting to spend this week with some of the greatest week on the planet. There are so many different folks. There’s individuals, corporations, city officials. We’ve got everybody out here. We’ve got other Habitat affiliates that have sent folks over to help us. You should do it because you’re going to get to meet some great people. You’re going to get to work for a good cause for some good families, and you might learn something new.”

To sign-up to become a volunteer, visit the Habitat for Humanity of Bowling Green/Warren County website, and click on ‘Blitz Volunteer Registration.’

