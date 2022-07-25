BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’re seeing some MUCH needed rain across portions of our viewing area. Most showers have stayed to the northern WBKO counties, with Hartford already having seen over 3″!!

Gloomy, with more showers and thunderstorms this afternoon! (WBKO)

Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected this morning and afternoon. After that, we’ll see daily chances for scattered showers for the rest of the work week! It’ll give us some much needed rain AND some relief from the heat. Over the next 5 days, our region could see anywhere between 1-2″ with locally higher amounts possible. Daytime highs will fall to the mid and low 80s by Friday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High 89. Low 74. Winds SW at 8 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 89. Low 74. Winds SW at 9 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 90. Low 74. Winds SW at 10 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 70

Record High Today: 105 (1934)

Record Low Today: 51 (1911)

Sunrise: 5:45 a.m.

Sunset: 7:59 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 4.05″ (+4.69″)

So Far This Year: 30.47″ (+0.44″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 20/Small Particulate Matter: 19)

Pollen Count: 1.8 (Low, Tree)

Mold Count: Moderate

UV Index: 6 (High)

