Man arrested after found inside storage unit in Glasgow
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A man has been charged with burglary and other charges after he was found in a storage unit on Trojan Trail at premier Storage Solutions.
Johnathan Meadows, 26, was charged with second-degree criminal trespassing, third-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking an automobile.
Officers responded to a suspicious person call and found Meadows inside a storage unit that police said was not his and also determined that he had stolen a truck from Booths Construction, a chainsaw and other items.
Meadows was lodged in the Barren County Corrections Center where he remains as of Monday morning.
