Pinot and pencils: Bluegrass Vineyard holds first “Back to School Fun Day”

While wine may not be what you think of when it comes to back to school supplies, Bluegrass Vineyard’s manager, Heather Fisher wants the community to know that the vineyard has fun for all ages.(wbko)
By Sarah Walters
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - From pinot to pencils, Riesling to rulers, it was a back to school bash at Bluegrass Vineyards this evening.

“This is actually our first year putting it on all the proceeds from this event or going back to Stuff the Bus,” said Bluegrass Vineyard’s manager, Heather Fisher. “A lot of us that work here have kids that are currently in school, so we wanted to find a way to give back to the community.”

The event included games, food, and of course, a bar.

“A lot of parents enjoy having a glass of wine, and all of our volunteers here are actually teachers. So we figured they would feel comfortable having a glass of wine if they knew that their kids were in the hands of teachers,” Fisher said.

While wine may not be what you think of when it comes to back to school supplies, Fisher wants the community to know that the vineyard has fun for all ages. She says, “We love children here, we try to let the community know that we are actually like a family friendly winery.”

Fisher said the vineyard chose Stuff the Bus to ensure that all proceeds would go to help the community.

“Those donations that we received today 100 percent of that will be utilized for our programs to support our children in the South Central Kentucky area, to really make sure that we’re helping to create that level playing field when it comes to making sure our children have the resources they need,” said Stuff the Bus Board Member Andria Keating.

When asked if she had any worries about doing a back to school event at a vineyard, Keating said absolutely not.

“They’ve organized this so well to where it is more of a family related event. So that has been wonderful, it’s given the opportunity for the adults to have a good time. But also the children as well,” Keating said.

While this may be the first Back to School Fun Day at the Vineyard, it’s unlikely it will be the last.

“Yeah, it’s not bad. For the first year, we’ve had quite a few kids show up,” Fisher said. “If we do in the future, we’ll definitely take this year into account and go for more next year.”

More information on Bluegrass Vineyards and their events can be found online.

