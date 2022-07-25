Advertisement

Police: MNPD officer held in Mexican prison


He was arrested in Mexico
He was arrested in Mexico(MNPD)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Metro Nashville Police officer appeared at a hearing Monday after being arrested at an airport in early July.

MNPD officials told us that Lemandries Haws was arrested at the airport in Cancun, Mexico, on July 9 for having a personally owned pistol in his check luggage. Additionally, officials confirmed that the gun was declared with the airline.

Officials said that although Hawes declared the gun, bringing a firearm into Mexico is still considered a federal offense. However, MNPD added that they believe he is set to appear in court in Mexico Monday.

MNPD is still in contact with Hawes’ family while he is being held in a Mexican jail.

Hawes was hired as a lateral trainee from Memphis last October. He graduated from the MNPD Academy in February 2022.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnathan Meadows
Man arrested after found inside storage unit in Glasgow
St. Jude Dream Home
TIME IS RUNNING OUT: St. Jude Dream Home tickets quickly selling out! Get yours today.
Barren County Christmas Parade 2022 theme and grand marshal announced
Barren County Christmas parade theme and grand marshal announced
Treworgy Family Orchards unveil this year's new corn maze
LOOK: Family orchard reveals ‘Winnie the Pooh’ theme for 2022 corn maze
Authorities in Minnesota report an 8-year-old girl has died after playing in a river.
8-year-old girl dies in river after struggling to swim: ‘This is nothing short of a tragedy’

Latest News

Daily chances for rain!
Daily chances for rain!
New online tool offers roadmap to financial independence
New online tool offers Kentuckians roadmap to financial independence
Johnathan Meadows
Man arrested after found inside storage unit in Glasgow
Owensboro boy wins national soap box derby title
Owensboro boy wins national soap box derby title