Advertisement

Puppy left in hot car with mouth taped shut while man gambled in Las Vegas, police say

Police discovered the puppy inside a vehicle at a Las Vegas Strip parking garage.
Police discovered the puppy inside a vehicle at a Las Vegas Strip parking garage.(DAPA Images via Canva)
By Elaine Emerson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A man was arrested in Las Vegas after he taped his puppy’s mouth shut and left it in a vehicle while he gambled, according to an arrest report.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Raul Carbajal was arrested Wednesday and charged with torture of an animal after police discovered the puppy inside the vehicle at a Las Vegas Strip parking garage.

Police said the 3-month-old Siberian Husky puppy was found in a locked vehicle on the top floor of the parking garage with its mouth taped shut with electrical tape. Security climbed through the vehicle’s sunroof to rescue the puppy, the arrest report said.

The vehicle was captured on the Bellagio Hotel’s security cameras. Carbajal reportedly parked and then gambled for an hour before returning to his vehicle, the arrest report said.

The inside temperature of the vehicle was about 107.8 degrees at the time of rescue, according to animal control. The vehicle was in direct sunlight, with the sunroof open, with no water or food for the dog and no air conditioning, the report said.

When Carbajal came back to the vehicle, police said he didn’t say anything to officers and didn’t ask if the puppy was OK.

Carbajal’s bail was set at $5,000, according to court records. His next court hearing was set for Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnathan Meadows
Man arrested after found inside storage unit in Glasgow
St. Jude Dream Home
TIME IS RUNNING OUT: St. Jude Dream Home tickets quickly selling out! Get yours today.
Barren County Christmas Parade 2022 theme and grand marshal announced
Barren County Christmas parade theme and grand marshal announced
Treworgy Family Orchards unveil this year's new corn maze
LOOK: Family orchard reveals ‘Winnie the Pooh’ theme for 2022 corn maze
Authorities in Minnesota report an 8-year-old girl has died after playing in a river.
8-year-old girl dies in river after struggling to swim: ‘This is nothing short of a tragedy’

Latest News

Alexis Stallman of Herrin, is accused of stabbing her ex-husband earlier this week at a...
Department of Transportation worker stabbed to death by ex-wife at worksite, authorities say
Courts in Texas and Connecticut have already found Alex Jones liable for defamation for his...
Alex Jones’ defamation trial begins for Sandy Hook remarks
Volunteers put walls up for 'Blitz Week' Day One
BG Strong Build ‘Blitz Week’ in full effect
Police respond to Dallas Love Field Airport on July 25, 2022. An officer who was nearby shot...
Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; officer shot her