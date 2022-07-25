Southcentral Veterinary Services recognized as Small Business of the Week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Southcentral Veterinary Services received a visit from Senator Rand Paul this morning to be recognized as Senate Small Business of the Week.

The following is an excerpt from Senator Paul’s entry into the Congressional Record:

“In 2011, Dr. Eddie Grimes and his wife, Nicole Grimes, founded Southcentral Veterinary Services (SVS) in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Growing up in Warren County, Dr. Grimes and Nicole were childhood friends and both attended Western Kentucky University (WKU), where Dr. Grimes majored in animal science and Nicole studied finance. The couple, high school sweethearts, married after graduating from WKU in 2000. Dr. Grimes went on to earn his Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine from Auburn University, and worked as a veterinarian for a few years before moving back to Bowling Green. With Nicole, who had experience in the banking industry, by his side, Dr. Grimes established Southcentral Veterinary Services.

Today, Southcentral Veterinary Services provides exceptional mixed animal care in Warren County, Kentucky. Initially, Dr. Grimes worked out of his truck and provided ambulatory veterinary services, however, the business grew quickly and expanded to a physical location that provides grooming and boarding services, in addition to veterinary care. Being very hands on with the daily operations at SVS, in addition to being co-owners, Dr. Grimes is one of the veterinarians and Nicole is the Human Resource Manager. Together, they lead a team of more than ten employees, including a second veterinarian, to meet the animal needs of the community. Since opening its doors, Southcentral Veterinary Services has been recognized by local and industry publications for its outstanding, high-quality veterinary care. Furthermore, for the last three years, Southcentral Veterinary Services was recognized as Bowling Green’s Best Veterinarian, and in 2020, SVS earned the title of Bowling Green’s Best Pet Groomer.

Outside of being business owners, Dr. Grimes and Nicole can be found giving back to their community. Southcentral Veterinary Services has sponsored local youth sports teams and regularly hires local high school and college students, providing training and mentoring to students interested in pursuing a career in veterinary medicine. One of these students is the Grimes’ son, Garrett, who works part-time as a veterinary assistant and one day aspires to follow in his father’s footsteps becoming a veterinarian himself. Dr. Grimes and Nicole’s charitable acts don’t stop at mentoring students. Notably, the Grimes established 4AnnieGirl, an organization dedicated to raising awareness of Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), after their second child, Annie, who was born with SMA, passed away from the terminal disease that causes weakness and loss of voluntary muscles. After cherishing nine precious months with their baby girl, the Grimes sought to help other families affected by this disease by promoting early testing, research, and fundraising to combat SMA through 4AnnieGirl. By hosting speaking engagements and fundraisers, 4AnnieGirl has raised over $30,000 for SMA research and awareness. To honor Annie’s memory, the Grimes family remains committed to raising awareness for SMA and to advocating for more research.

Southcentral Veterinary Services is a remarkable example of the positive role that family-owned small businesses play in their communities. Local veterinary practices, like Southcentral Veterinary Services, form the heart of towns across Kentucky, regularly stepping up to support their communities. Congratulations to Dr. Grimes, Nicole, and the entire team at Southcentral Veterinary Services. I wish SVS the best of luck, and I look forward to watching this small business’ continued growth and success in Kentucky.”

The U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business & Entrepreneurship sponsors this program where each week, a member of the Senate honors a small business from their home state. To nominate a local business for this award, you can follow this link.

