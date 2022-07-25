Unsettled Weather to Continue!
Periodic rains with locally heavy downpours next several days
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday marked the beginning of a weather pattern that will be stormy at times throughout the upcoming week.
A stalled-out frontal boundary will remain draped across our region through the next several days. This will mean on again-off again showers and thunderstorms each day all the way into the weekend. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times with gusty winds possible with a few stronger cells. Highs will range from the upper 80s to lower 90s through Wednesday before some cooling late in the week. We’ll catch a break in the high heat for awhile, but NOT with the humidity! Things will stay sticky for quite awhile.
Bowling Green 3 day forecast:
TUESDAY: Warm and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 89. Low 76. Winds SW at 9 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 92. Low 74. Winds SW at 10 mph.
THURSDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Continued humid. High 87. Low 71. Winds Sw at 8 mph.
Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:
Today’s High: 86
Today’s Low: 77
Normal High: 90
Normal Low: 70
Record High: 105 (1934)
Record Low: 51 (1911)
Today’s Precip: 0.08″
Monthly Precip: 4.13″ (+0.58″)
Yearly Precip: 30.55″ (+0.40″)
Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″
Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″
Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″
Today’s Sunset: 7:59 p.m.
Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:46 a.m.
Health & Allergies:
Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 21 / Small Particulate Matter: 35)
Mold Count: Mod (6507 - Mold Spore Count)
UV Index: High (6)
Pollen: 1.8 (Low - Grass, Weeds)
