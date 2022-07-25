A Wet Week Ahead!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunday yielded another day in the 90s, however slightly cooler than Saturday. Highs topped out around 91. Late tonight we’ll see the weather pattern take a shift towards wet weather, as a frontal boundary approaches from the west. Look for a chance of showers overnight as a cold front moves closer to Southern Kentucky. Lows will still be in the muggy mid 70s. A series of frontal boundaries and disturbances will provide our area with rain and storm chances every single day in the week ahead, bringing chances of getting some beneficial rain. Persistent rain chances this week look the best we’ve seen in a long while. Between tonight and next Sunday, some parts of Southern Kentucky may receive anywhere from 2-4″ of rain which would be a “drought buster” for sure. Highs each day next week - thanks to clouds and rain - will be in the low to mid 80s.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.