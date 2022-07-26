Advertisement

$75M aims to help boost Kentucky tourism industry

FILE - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks about the increases in COVID-19 cases in the state and...
FILE - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks about the increases in COVID-19 cases in the state and the opening day of the Kentucky State Legislature special session in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Officials say funding is available to help boost the Kentucky tourism industry, which saw a decline in visitors with the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Andy Beshear’s office said Monday in a statement that the state will allocate $75 million over the next several weeks to help eligible tourism organizations that apply and show the impact of the virus.

The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Officials said $25 million will go to local tourism commissions to market their communities, $25 million will be used to attract conventions and meetings, $15 million will go toward statewide marketing and $10 million will be available for multicounty collaborations.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnathan Meadows
Man arrested after found inside storage unit in Glasgow
He was arrested in Mexico
Police: MNPD officer held in Mexican prison
Somerset Academy Lone Mountain said Sofia Molina (right), 12, was murdered July 17. Just two...
Middle school class loses 2 students to separate tragedies in same week
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
Is $810 million worth a $2 Mega Millions ticket? It depends

Latest News

Booker was in the city to speak with the religious and community leaders at the joint annual...
Charles Booker visits Bowling Green, talks campaign future
All cars are made from a preset kit, meaning the riders are entirely dependent on gravity,...
Local grandfather - grandson duo bring home silver at National All-American Soap Box Derby
Booker Visits Bowling Green
Booker Visits Bowling Green
Bowling Green Grandfather-Grandson Duo Brings Home Silver in Soap Box Racing
Bowling Green Grandfather-Grandson Duo Brings Home Silver in Soap Box Racing