$75M aims to help boost Kentucky tourism industry

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Officials say funding is available to help boost the Kentucky tourism industry, which saw a decline in visitors with the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Andy Beshear’s office said Monday in a statement that the state will allocate $75 million over the next several weeks to help eligible tourism organizations that apply and show the impact of the virus.

The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Officials said $25 million will go to local tourism commissions to market their communities, $25 million will be used to attract conventions and meetings, $15 million will go toward statewide marketing and $10 million will be available for multicounty collaborations.

