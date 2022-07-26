Active shooter training to take place on WKU’s campus Wednesday through Friday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials want to forewarn the community that active shooter training will take place on WKU’s campus from Wednesday through Friday.

Training will take place from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Douglas Keen Hall with WKU PD, BGPD, WCSO, KSP, BGFD, EMS and Emergency Management.

Individuals in the area might hear blank rounds being fired and may see several emergency cars and personnel around the building on campus.

