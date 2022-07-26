Charles Booker visits Bowling Green, talks campaign future

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Former State Representative and current US Senate hopeful, Charles Booker was in Bowling Green this evening.

Booker was in the city to speak with the religious and community leaders at the joint annual session of the General Association of Baptists in Kentucky.

While there, Booker spoke with WBKO about what he sees for the future of his campaign.

“While we’re mobilizing this movement, we see people that have voted for Trump, people that voted for Bernie Sanders, people that have never voted before leaning in with us and locking arms,” Booker said. “So we’re going to keep digging in and doing the work to show up for the Commonwealth of Kentucky and lead the vision for the Kentucky New Deal. We’re going to win this race.”

Booker is running against incumbent Kentucky Senator, Rand Paul.

Kentucky’s general election will take place Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

