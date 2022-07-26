Advertisement

Charles Booker visits Bowling Green, talks campaign future

Booker was in the city to speak with the religious and community leaders at the joint annual...
Booker was in the city to speak with the religious and community leaders at the joint annual session of the General Association of Baptists in Kentucky.(wbko)
By Sarah Walters
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Former State Representative and current US Senate hopeful, Charles Booker was in Bowling Green this evening.

Booker was in the city to speak with the religious and community leaders at the joint annual session of the General Association of Baptists in Kentucky.

While there, Booker spoke with WBKO about what he sees for the future of his campaign.

“While we’re mobilizing this movement, we see people that have voted for Trump, people that voted for Bernie Sanders, people that have never voted before leaning in with us and locking arms,” Booker said. “So we’re going to keep digging in and doing the work to show up for the Commonwealth of Kentucky and lead the vision for the Kentucky New Deal. We’re going to win this race.”

Booker is running against incumbent Kentucky Senator, Rand Paul.

Kentucky’s general election will take place Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnathan Meadows
Man arrested after found inside storage unit in Glasgow
He was arrested in Mexico
Police: MNPD officer held in Mexican prison
St. Jude Dream Home
TIME IS RUNNING OUT: St. Jude Dream Home tickets quickly selling out! Get yours today.
Barren County Christmas Parade 2022 theme and grand marshal announced
Barren County Christmas parade theme and grand marshal announced
Treworgy Family Orchards unveil this year's new corn maze
LOOK: Family orchard reveals ‘Winnie the Pooh’ theme for 2022 corn maze

Latest News

All cars are made from a preset kit, meaning the riders are entirely dependent on gravity,...
Local grandfather - grandson duo bring home silver at National All-American Soap Box Derby
Bowling Green Grandfather-Grandson Duo Brings Home Silver in Soap Box Racing
Bowling Green Grandfather-Grandson Duo Brings Home Silver in Soap Box Racing
Booker Visits Bowling Green
Booker Visits Bowling Green
Volunteers put walls up for 'Blitz Week' Day One
BG Strong Build ‘Blitz Week’ in full effect