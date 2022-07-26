Complaint: ‘Storm company’ collects over $6,700 from Warren Co. resident and never returns

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials are warning Warren County and surrounding residents about a company that agreed to do roof work for a homeowner, took a deposit, then disappeared.

The Bowling Green-Warren County Contractors Licensing Board is currently investigating a complaint against a company called “The Storm Damage Specialists LLC.”

According to the complaint, Jeramie Heady was contracted by the victim on May 16 to install a new roof on her home. Heady reportedly took the deposit of $6,727 and has not come back to complete the job and is not answering calls. The Licensing Board says the so-called company also never held a license in this area.

Meanwhile, the address on the company’s business documents is also fraudulent, the office said.

WBKO News called the number listed on the business card copied into the complaint document obtained from the Contractors Licensing Board. The number went to voicemail. We’ve requested a return call.

WBKO News also dug into the “The Storm Damage Specialists LLC” Articles of Organization through Kentucky’s Secretary of State’s records. It shows the “company” was organized in early April 2022. It listed an address in Bowling Green as its principal office. But, the Contractor’s Board told WBKO News they investigated and found the address - and the man who lived there - was not associated with Heady or “The Storm Damage Specialists LLC.”

We’ve also learned the sheriff’s office is now investigating a ‘Theft by Deception case.

If you or anyone you know has any contact information on this company, please call (270) 781-3530.

