Five Hilltoppers Make C-USA Football Preseason Watch List

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Conference USA released its 2022 football preseason watch list Monday with five WKU players on the list.

Wide receiver Malachi Corley and lineman Rusty Staats represented the Tops on the offensive side of the ball with Juwuan Jones and Kahlef Hailassie on defense. Brayden Narveson rounded out WKU’s lineup as the program’s special teams representative.

Five student-athletes from each of the conference’s 11 member institutions are recognized as key players to watch ahead of the 2022 season. The full list can be reviewed below.

The Conference USA slate opens on Saturday, Aug. 27, and the league’s 18th Conference USA Football Championship Game is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 2.

OFFENSE

QB Gavin Hardison, RS Jr., UTEP

QB Frank Harris, RS Sr., UTSA

QB N’Kosi Perry, GS, Florida Atlantic

QB Chris Reynolds, RS Sr., Charlotte

RB Jermaine Brown Jr., Jr., UAB

WR Roderic Burns, Jr., North Texas

WR Tyrese Chambers, Sr., FIU

WR Malachi Corley, So., WKU

WR Grant DuBose, Jr., Charlotte

WR Izaiah Gathings, Sr., Middle Tennessee

WR Smoke Harris, RS Jr., Louisiana Tech

WR Jaylin Lane, So., Middle Tennessee

WR Bradley Rozner, RS Sr., Rice

WR Tyrin Smith, So., UTEP

TE Rivaldo Fairweather, So., FIU

OL Shea Baker, RS Sr., Rice

OL Ashton Gist, RS Sr., Charlotte

OL Makai Hart, RS Sr., UTSA

OL Lyndell Hudson Jr., RS Jr., FIU

OL Elijah Klein, RS Jr., UTEP

OL Manase Mose, Sr., North Texas

OL Joshua Mote, RS Sr., Louisiana Tech

OL Rusty Staats, RS Jr., WKU

OL Kadeem Telfort, RS Sr., UAB

OL Nick Weber, RS Sr., Florida Atlantic DEFENSE

DL Praise Amaewhule, RS Jr., UTEP

DL Evan Anderson, So., Florida Atlantic

DL Roderick Brown, So., North Texas

DL Ikenna Enechukwu, RS Jr., Rice

DL Jordan Ferguson, RS Sr., Middle Tennessee

DL Juwuan Jones, RS Sr., WKU

DL Brandon Matterson, Sr., UTSA

DL Fish McWilliams, RS Jr., UAB

DL Keivie Rose, RS So., Louisiana Tech

DL Davon Strickland, RS Jr., FIU

DL Markees Watts, RS Sr., Charlotte

DL Zaylin Wood, RS So., Middle Tennessee

LB KD Davis, Sr., North Texas

LB Tyler Grubbs, So., Louisiana Tech

DB Kahlef Hailassie, RS Jr., WKU

DB Mac McWilliams, RS So., UAB

DB George Nyakwol, GS, Rice

DB Rashad Wisdom, Sr., UTSA

DB Teja Young, RS Jr., Florida Atlantic

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Jacob Barnes, RS So., Louisiana Tech

K Ethan Mooney, Sr., North Texas

K Brayden Narveson, RS Jr., WKU

P Lucas Dean, Sr., UTSA

P Kyle Greenwell, Sr., UAB

P Josh Sloan, So., UTEP

P Kyle Ulbrich, RS Sr., Middle Tennessee

RET Lajohntay Wester, So., Florida Atlantic

KR Shadrick Byrd, RS So., Charlotte

KR Lexington Joseph, Jr., FIU

PR Sean Fresch, So., Rice

