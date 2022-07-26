Five Hilltoppers Make C-USA Football Preseason Watch List
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Conference USA released its 2022 football preseason watch list Monday with five WKU players on the list.
Wide receiver Malachi Corley and lineman Rusty Staats represented the Tops on the offensive side of the ball with Juwuan Jones and Kahlef Hailassie on defense. Brayden Narveson rounded out WKU’s lineup as the program’s special teams representative.
Five student-athletes from each of the conference’s 11 member institutions are recognized as key players to watch ahead of the 2022 season. The full list can be reviewed below.
The Conference USA slate opens on Saturday, Aug. 27, and the league’s 18th Conference USA Football Championship Game is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 2.
OFFENSE
QB Gavin Hardison, RS Jr., UTEP
QB Frank Harris, RS Sr., UTSA
QB N’Kosi Perry, GS, Florida Atlantic
QB Chris Reynolds, RS Sr., Charlotte
RB Jermaine Brown Jr., Jr., UAB
WR Roderic Burns, Jr., North Texas
WR Tyrese Chambers, Sr., FIU
WR Malachi Corley, So., WKU
WR Grant DuBose, Jr., Charlotte
WR Izaiah Gathings, Sr., Middle Tennessee
WR Smoke Harris, RS Jr., Louisiana Tech
WR Jaylin Lane, So., Middle Tennessee
WR Bradley Rozner, RS Sr., Rice
WR Tyrin Smith, So., UTEP
TE Rivaldo Fairweather, So., FIU
OL Shea Baker, RS Sr., Rice
OL Ashton Gist, RS Sr., Charlotte
OL Makai Hart, RS Sr., UTSA
OL Lyndell Hudson Jr., RS Jr., FIU
OL Elijah Klein, RS Jr., UTEP
OL Manase Mose, Sr., North Texas
OL Joshua Mote, RS Sr., Louisiana Tech
OL Rusty Staats, RS Jr., WKU
OL Kadeem Telfort, RS Sr., UAB
OL Nick Weber, RS Sr., Florida Atlantic DEFENSE
DL Praise Amaewhule, RS Jr., UTEP
DL Evan Anderson, So., Florida Atlantic
DL Roderick Brown, So., North Texas
DL Ikenna Enechukwu, RS Jr., Rice
DL Jordan Ferguson, RS Sr., Middle Tennessee
DL Juwuan Jones, RS Sr., WKU
DL Brandon Matterson, Sr., UTSA
DL Fish McWilliams, RS Jr., UAB
DL Keivie Rose, RS So., Louisiana Tech
DL Davon Strickland, RS Jr., FIU
DL Markees Watts, RS Sr., Charlotte
DL Zaylin Wood, RS So., Middle Tennessee
LB KD Davis, Sr., North Texas
LB Tyler Grubbs, So., Louisiana Tech
DB Kahlef Hailassie, RS Jr., WKU
DB Mac McWilliams, RS So., UAB
DB George Nyakwol, GS, Rice
DB Rashad Wisdom, Sr., UTSA
DB Teja Young, RS Jr., Florida Atlantic
SPECIAL TEAMS
K Jacob Barnes, RS So., Louisiana Tech
K Ethan Mooney, Sr., North Texas
K Brayden Narveson, RS Jr., WKU
P Lucas Dean, Sr., UTSA
P Kyle Greenwell, Sr., UAB
P Josh Sloan, So., UTEP
P Kyle Ulbrich, RS Sr., Middle Tennessee
RET Lajohntay Wester, So., Florida Atlantic
KR Shadrick Byrd, RS So., Charlotte
KR Lexington Joseph, Jr., FIU
PR Sean Fresch, So., Rice
