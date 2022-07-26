Advertisement

Five Hilltoppers Make C-USA Football Preseason Watch List

WKU football defeats Charlotte
WKU football defeats Charlotte(Mohammad Ahmad)
By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Conference USA released its 2022 football preseason watch list Monday with five WKU players on the list. 

Wide receiver Malachi Corley and lineman Rusty Staats represented the Tops on the offensive side of the ball with Juwuan Jones and Kahlef Hailassie on defense. Brayden Narveson rounded out WKU’s lineup as the program’s special teams representative. 

Five student-athletes from each of the conference’s 11 member institutions are recognized as key players to watch ahead of the 2022 season. The full list can be reviewed below. 

The Conference USA slate opens on Saturday, Aug. 27, and the league’s 18th Conference USA Football Championship Game is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 2. 

OFFENSE

QB       Gavin Hardison, RS Jr., UTEP

QB       Frank Harris, RS Sr., UTSA

QB       N’Kosi Perry, GS, Florida Atlantic

QB       Chris Reynolds, RS Sr., Charlotte

RB       Jermaine Brown Jr., Jr., UAB

WR      Roderic Burns, Jr., North Texas

WR      Tyrese Chambers, Sr., FIU

WR Malachi Corley, So., WKU

WR      Grant DuBose, Jr., Charlotte

WR      Izaiah Gathings, Sr., Middle Tennessee

WR      Smoke Harris, RS Jr., Louisiana Tech

WR      Jaylin Lane, So., Middle Tennessee

WR      Bradley Rozner, RS Sr., Rice

WR      Tyrin Smith, So., UTEP

TE       Rivaldo Fairweather, So., FIU

OL       Shea Baker, RS Sr., Rice

OL       Ashton Gist, RS Sr., Charlotte

OL       Makai Hart, RS Sr., UTSA

OL       Lyndell Hudson Jr., RS Jr., FIU

OL       Elijah Klein, RS Jr., UTEP

OL       Manase Mose, Sr., North Texas

OL       Joshua Mote, RS Sr., Louisiana Tech

OL Rusty Staats, RS Jr., WKU

OL       Kadeem Telfort, RS Sr., UAB

OL       Nick Weber, RS Sr., Florida Atlantic DEFENSE

DL       Praise Amaewhule, RS Jr., UTEP

DL       Evan Anderson, So., Florida Atlantic

DL       Roderick Brown, So., North Texas

DL       Ikenna Enechukwu, RS Jr., Rice

DL       Jordan Ferguson, RS Sr., Middle Tennessee

DL Juwuan Jones, RS Sr., WKU

DL       Brandon Matterson, Sr., UTSA

DL       Fish McWilliams, RS Jr., UAB

DL       Keivie Rose, RS So., Louisiana Tech

DL       Davon Strickland, RS Jr., FIU

DL       Markees Watts, RS Sr., Charlotte

DL       Zaylin Wood, RS So., Middle Tennessee

LB       KD Davis, Sr., North Texas

LB       Tyler Grubbs, So., Louisiana Tech

DB Kahlef Hailassie, RS Jr., WKU

DB       Mac McWilliams, RS So., UAB

DB       George Nyakwol, GS, Rice

DB       Rashad Wisdom, Sr., UTSA

DB       Teja Young, RS Jr., Florida Atlantic 

SPECIAL TEAMS

K          Jacob Barnes, RS So., Louisiana Tech

K          Ethan Mooney, Sr., North Texas

K Brayden Narveson, RS Jr., WKU

P          Lucas Dean, Sr., UTSA

P          Kyle Greenwell, Sr., UAB

P          Josh Sloan, So., UTEP

P          Kyle Ulbrich, RS Sr., Middle Tennessee

RET     Lajohntay Wester, So., Florida Atlantic

KR       Shadrick Byrd, RS So., Charlotte

KR       Lexington Joseph, Jr., FIU

PR       Sean Fresch, So., Rice

