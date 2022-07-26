Flood Watch for North/East Counties thru Wednesday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday was awfully muggy once again with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances keep going into mid-week and beyond.

Hot and humid thru Thursday

A stalled-out frontal boundary will remain draped across our region through the next several days. This will mean on again-off again showers and thunderstorms each day all the way into the weekend. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times with gusty winds possible with a few stronger cells. A Flood Watch is in effect for our northern/eastern counties through Wednesday evening. Highs will range from the upper 80s to lower 90s through Wednesday before some cooling late in the week. Temperatures will cool a bit this weekend, but it stays a bit sticky. Slightly lower humidity will allow overnight temperatures to drop back to the 60s. A few showers and storms could linger into Saturday and Sunday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 92. Low 74. Winds SW at 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Continued humid. High 90. Low 73. Winds SW at 8 mph.

FRIDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. High 83. Low 67. Winds NW at 5 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 85

Today’s Low: 74

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 70

Record High: 104 (1930)

Record Low: 52 (1911)

Today’s Precip: Trace

Monthly Precip: 4.13″ (+0.45″)

Yearly Precip: 30.55″ (+0.27″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:58 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:47 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 21 / Small Particulate Matter: 27)

Mold Count: Mod (6658 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: High (6)

Pollen: 0.5 (Low - Grass, Weeds)

