Advertisement

Flood Watch for North/East Counties thru Wednesday

Locally heavy rainfall possible next two days
By Shane Holinde
Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday was awfully muggy once again with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances keep going into mid-week and beyond.

Hot and humid thru Thursday

A stalled-out frontal boundary will remain draped across our region through the next several days. This will mean on again-off again showers and thunderstorms each day all the way into the weekend. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times with gusty winds possible with a few stronger cells. A Flood Watch is in effect for our northern/eastern counties through Wednesday evening. Highs will range from the upper 80s to lower 90s through Wednesday before some cooling late in the week. Temperatures will cool a bit this weekend, but it stays a bit sticky. Slightly lower humidity will allow overnight temperatures to drop back to the 60s. A few showers and storms could linger into Saturday and Sunday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 92. Low 74. Winds SW at 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Continued humid. High 90. Low 73. Winds SW at 8 mph.

FRIDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. High 83. Low 67. Winds NW at 5 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 85

Today’s Low: 74

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 70

Record High: 104 (1930)

Record Low: 52 (1911)

Today’s Precip: Trace

Monthly Precip: 4.13″ (+0.45″)

Yearly Precip: 30.55″ (+0.27″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:58 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:47 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 21 / Small Particulate Matter: 27)

Mold Count: Mod (6658 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: High (6)

Pollen: 0.5 (Low - Grass, Weeds)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnathan Meadows
Man arrested after found inside storage unit in Glasgow
WSMV Metro officer
Police: MNPD officer held in Mexican prison
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach
Somerset Academy Lone Mountain said Sofia Molina (right), 12, was murdered July 17. Just two...
Middle school class loses 2 students to separate tragedies in same week
A medical helicopter crashed into power lines and was forced to land while responding to a...
Medical helicopter crashes responding to fatal accident in Ohio

Latest News

July 26 Weather Forecast
Rounds of Rain and a Few Strong Storms
July 26 Weather Forecast
July 26 Weather Forecast
Locally heavy rain possible next several days
Unsettled Weather to Continue!
Gloomy, with more showers and thunderstorms this afternoon!
Gloomy, with more showers and thunderstorms this afternoon!