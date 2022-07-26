Advertisement

Green River District reports 1,002 new COVID cases over last week

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported that in the previous week it had 1,002 new COVID-19 infections.

That’s 58 more cases than the week prior.

There were 406 in Daviess County, 243 in Henderson County, 127 in Union County, 84 in Ohio County, 57 in Webster County, 55 in McLean County and 30 in Hancock County.

Officials say there was one COVID-19 death. They say that was a Daviess County resident.

The newly reported cases were investigated between July 18 and July 24.

Kentucky COVID map last updated on July 22.
Kentucky COVID map last updated on July 22.(Kentucky Department for Public Health)

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnathan Meadows
Man arrested after found inside storage unit in Glasgow
WSMV Metro officer
Police: MNPD officer held in Mexican prison
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach
Somerset Academy Lone Mountain said Sofia Molina (right), 12, was murdered July 17. Just two...
Middle school class loses 2 students to separate tragedies in same week
A medical helicopter crashed into power lines and was forced to land while responding to a...
Medical helicopter crashes responding to fatal accident in Ohio

Latest News

Active shooter training to take place on WKU's campus beginning Wednesday.
Active shooter training to take place on WKU’s campus Wednesday through Friday
Anxiety in Parenting Meeting
Anxiety in Parenting Meeting
Local Firefighters to Participate in 9-11 Memorial Climb
Local Firefighters to Participate in 9-11 Memorial Climb
Good News Sponsored by Bath Planet
Good News Sponsored by Bath Planet