Advertisement

Information event being held for Dec. 10 tornado victims in Dawson Springs

Dawson Springs after December 10 tornadoes.
Dawson Springs after December 10 tornadoes.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Many are still trying to sort through issues that arose during the December 10 tornadoes in western Kentucky.

There’s an information event Tuesday night for those who need help to talk with officials and apply for possible assistance.

Several groups will be there, including Hopkins County Adult Education, Habitat For Humanity, Red Cross, Kentucky Legal Aid, Pennyrile Area Development District and many more.

That’s from 5 to 8 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Industrial Park in Dawson Springs.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnathan Meadows
Man arrested after found inside storage unit in Glasgow
WSMV Metro officer
Police: MNPD officer held in Mexican prison
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach
Somerset Academy Lone Mountain said Sofia Molina (right), 12, was murdered July 17. Just two...
Middle school class loses 2 students to separate tragedies in same week
A medical helicopter crashed into power lines and was forced to land while responding to a...
Medical helicopter crashes responding to fatal accident in Ohio

Latest News

Active shooter training to take place on WKU's campus beginning Wednesday.
Active shooter training to take place on WKU’s campus Wednesday through Friday
Anxiety in Parenting Meeting
Anxiety in Parenting Meeting
Local Firefighters to Participate in 9-11 Memorial Climb
Local Firefighters to Participate in 9-11 Memorial Climb
Good News Sponsored by Bath Planet
Good News Sponsored by Bath Planet
Green River District reports 1,002 new COVID cases over last week