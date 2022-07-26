Advertisement

Rounds of Rain and a Few Strong Storms

By Ariella Scalese
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s a rinse and repeat kind of forecast this week.

  • Heavy rain could lead to flash flooding
  • Isolated strong to severe storms are possible
  • The humidity stays elevated

A stalled-out frontal boundary will remain draped across our region through the next several days. This will mean on again-off again showers and thunderstorms each day all the way into the weekend. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times with gusty winds possible with a few stronger cells. Highs will range from the upper 80s to lower 90s through Wednesday before some cooling late in the week. Temperatures will cool a bit this weekend, but it stays a bit sticky. Slightly lower humidity will allow overnight temperatures to drop back to the 60s. A few showers and storms could linger into Saturday and Sunday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Warm and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 91. Low 76. Winds SW at 9 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 92. Low 74. Winds SW at 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Continued humid. High 87. Low 71. Winds SW at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 70

Record High Today: 104 (1930)

Record Low Today: 52 (1911)

Sunrise: 5:46 a.m.

Sunset: 7:58 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.08″

So Far This Month: 4.13″ (+0.58″)

So Far This Year: 30.55″ (+0.40″)

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Low/Moderate (Ozone Count: 26 / Small Particulate Matter: 57)

Mold Count: Moderate

UV Index: Moderate (6)

Pollen: 0.5 (Low: Grassed, Ragweed)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

